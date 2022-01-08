Hamburger icon
Blake, Shewann

2 hours ago

BLAKE, Shewann Avis

Funeral services for Ms. Shewann Avis Blake will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at 2:00 PM (viewing at 1:00 PM) at Brookland Baptist Church, 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, South Carolina.

Shewann is survived by her mother, Dr. Sheila M. Littlejohn Myers (James); father, Dr. Wayne M. Blake; sister, Shawn M. Blake; and a host of loving family and friends. Palmetto Funeral Home of the Midlands, 198 Highway 321 Bypass North, Winnsboro, South Carolina will be in charge.

