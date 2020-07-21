BLAKE, Jessie Miller Jessie Miller Blake of Athens, GA, passed July 19, 2020. She was born on September 25, 1927 in Spartanburg County, SC and attended public school in Greer, SC. She was preceded in death in 2019 by her husband of 72 years, Fred Blake. She married Fred in 1946 and worked as a secretary while he completed his education. She was a member of several garden clubs and participated in the Meals on Wheels program for many years. She enjoyed playing bridge and cooking. At the time of her passing, she was a member of Athens First United Methodist church. She is survived by her daughter Linda Whitmire and husband Bert of Athens, her son Andrew Blake and wife Christine of Franklin, TN, four grandchildren: Brett Whitmire, Melanie Sutherland, Laura Burns, and Jamie Lynn Blake; and three great-grandchildren, Conrad Tigner, Lillie Cate Burns and Henry Blake Sutherland. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Parkway, Building 400, Tucker, GA 30084, www.umchildrenshome.org Lord and Stephens, West, 1211 Jimmy Daniel Road, Watkinsville, GA 30677 is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com

