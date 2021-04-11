BLAKE, Donald Joseph "Donny"



Donald Joseph Blake (Donny) passed away on March 28, 2021 on Palm Sunday at home in Sandy Springs with his family by his side. Thank you to Emory Healthcare for extending his life for many years.



Don was born in St Louis, Missouri on August 31, 1934 to William G Blake and Jeanette Broderick Blake. His father died and Donny came to Atlanta, Georgia at 3 years old where he was raised by his mother and aunts in Buckhead. He was educated at Christ the King School, North Fulton High School and graduated from Georgia Institute of Technology in 1955 with a B.S. in Industrial Management.



He spent the next two years in the Army taking training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma and as Chief Artillery Instructor at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. Upon his honorable discharge, he returned to Atlanta to work in the paper industry for many years and thoroughly enjoyed his business career lasting over sixty years. This led to making lifelong friends.



Preceding him in death was his ex-wife Mary Jane Huber. He leaves behind three children: Michael Blake of Atlanta, Valerie Blake of Atlanta, and Andrea Dawson and son-in-law Mark Dawson of Virginia. He also leaves behind relatives in California, Missouri, and Ohio.



Everyone has good and bad in their life. Don balanced everyday with more good by giving joy to everyone: family, friends and even strangers. He was special with his personality, hazel eyes and big Irish grin that made him Don. Most of all, he was a wonderful father. He will be missed.



Don wanted to be cremated without a memorial service due to the pandemic. Your thoughts and prayers are appreciated.

