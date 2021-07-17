BLAISDELL, Patricia



Patricia W. Blaisdell, 88, of Suwanee, GA, died July 15, 2021. Graveside services will be held Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 10:00 AM, at Peachtree Memorial Park. Mrs. Blaisdell, a native of Alamo, GA was a retired Insurance Underwriter. She was a member of the Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church, and a former member of the Berkeley Hills Country Club. She was an avid golfer, loved playing Bridge, cooking and traveling on Cruises. Preceded in death by her husband, Alan B. Blaisdell, Sr., her son, Steven H. Blaisdell, Sr. and a grandson, Martin Blaisdell, she is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Alan and Sandy Blaisdell, Randy and Sherri Blaisdell all of Sugar Hill, GA, Debbie Blaisdell of Jacksonville, FL; grandchildren, Steven H. Blaisdell, Jr., Jeffrey Blaisdell, Jacquelyn Blaisdell, Christina Blaisdell Oyler, Matthew B. Blaisdell; great grandson, Axel Oyler. Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.billheadfuneralhome.com. Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.



