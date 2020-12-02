Blackwell, Martha Hayes

BLACKWELL (HAYES), Martha



Martha Hayes Blackwell, age 90, of Atlanta, GA passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She attended Wesleyan College for two years, transferring to Emory where she received her Bachelor's of Science in Nursing from Emory University School of Nursing in 1952. She worked in multiple areas and in several hospitals and was a private duty nurse in the home. In 1974, she and a close nursing colleague founded the Professional Registry for the Northside (PRN), Inc. The company supplied nurses to many hospitals and homes in the Atlanta area and is still in operation today. She advocated and loved the profession of nursing and was always proud to share this with anyone she met. Martha loved her family and her two sons, supporting everything they did in their years at home and their education. She was very proud of her family. Martha was a devout and life-long Presbyterian and served as the organist for McDonough Presbyterian Church where her father was minister for many years. She loved animals and in retirement, she raised 2 Papillion dogs that she entered in many dog show competitions and was very successful, even winning Best in Show. Martha is proceeded in death by: Husband, Bernard Leon Blackwell. She is survived by: Sons, John Hayes Blackwell (Margie), Houston, TX and Dr. Thomas Harold Blackwell (Martha), Greenville, SC; Grandsons: Dr. Joseph Hayes Blackwell (Charlotte) and Thomas Alexander Blackwell (Greenville); Granddaughters: Mary Kim Blackwell Majdi (Houston) and Holly Blackwell Tran (Houston); Great-grandsons & Granddaughters: James Robert Blackwell; Ava Kim, Georgia, and Emerson Majdi; Autumn, Kyle, and Melanie Tran. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University. A private family service will be held at Eastminister Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Caleb Clarke officiating. Following the service, the interment take place at Westview Abbey. Arrangements by Wages & Sons Funeral Home, 1040 Main Street, Stone Mountain, GA 30086. 770-469-9811. Online condolences may be expressed at www.wagesandsons.com [wagesandsons.com].



