X

Blackwelder, Alice

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

BLACKWELDER, Alice Motley

Alice Motley Blackwelder, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Friday, November 27 at Cristian's House Personal Care Home, in Loganville, GA. A memorial service for Alice will be planned for Spring of 2021. She will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with her beloved husband, Frank Blackwelder. To offer your sympathies, you may make a donation, in Alice's honor, to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, 660 Davis Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com [wagesfuneralhome.com]. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Tom M. Wages Funeral Home - Snellville Chapel

3705 Highway 78 West

Snellville, GA

30039

https://www.wagesfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.