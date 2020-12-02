BLACKWELDER, Alice Motley



Alice Motley Blackwelder, age 82, of Lawrenceville, GA, passed away on Friday, November 27 at Cristian's House Personal Care Home, in Loganville, GA. A memorial service for Alice will be planned for Spring of 2021. She will be buried at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, GA, with her beloved husband, Frank Blackwelder. To offer your sympathies, you may make a donation, in Alice's honor, to the Special Needs Schools of Gwinnett, 660 Davis Rd, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com [wagesfuneralhome.com]. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, a family company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.



