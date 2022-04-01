BLACKSTONE, Louise Reese



Louise Reese Blackstone passed away March 24, 2022. She was born April 18, 1926 in Atlanta, GA to Annie and John Palmer Reese. She is preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, R. Loring Blackstone. Louise found much joy in life and that love was best expressed as a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. In addition, she treasured her many traveling adventures with Loring and their friends at East Point Presbyterian Church. Louise is survived by her daughter and her husband, Lisa and Greg Fahey, her son Richmond, and her son and his wife, Larry and Julie and by grandchildren, Michael Fahey (Lisa), Matt, Chris, and Kate (Adam) Blackstone and by great-grandchild, Lucas. Louise was preceded in death by her brother William Reese. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Louise's name to Aberdeen Place Hospice in Roswell.



