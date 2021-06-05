BLACKSHEAR, David Philip



David Philip Blackshear, age 96, died peacefully at home on May 29, 2021 with his family and caregivers by his side.



He was born in Atlanta in 1924 and attended Boy's High and GA Tech. After his freshman year he enlisted in the US Army Air Corp and was a navigator on a B-24 bomber in the Pacific Theatre of WWII. After the war he returned to Atlanta and finished his education at Tech, graduating with "The Class of WWII". During this time, he met the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Mary Virginia (Sis) Stribling. With the help of Mrs. Julia Harvey they raised three children, Lynn, D and Bill. David started and ended his career with Atlanta Dental Supply Company after 72 years of service. He was past President, owner, and Chairman Emeritus but he always considered the company as his family first and foremost. He was past President of the American Dental Trade Association, the Atlanta Rotary Club and band leader of the Atlanta Seventeen. David was involved in many sports and hobbies but was "all in" when it came to his grandchildren David and Caroline, encouraging and supporting them with every activity they were involved in and in turn, they had the ultimate role model to learn from and look up to. He was a giver in every sense of the word and if you were lucky enough to know him, your life was impacted in a positive way. He was an Eagle Scout. "Onward"



David was preceded in death by his wife Mary Virginia Stribling Blackshear, daughter Lynn Blackshear Fallin (Richard) and son William Goolsby Blackshear. He is survived by his son David Stribling Blackshear (Allyson), grandson David Philip Blackshear II (Kate) and granddaughter Caroline Reid Blackshear and several nieces and nephews.



The family expresses their sincere appreciation and thanks to Dr. John Blumer, Ervetta Weldon and caregivers Donna Davis, Rhonda East, Cathy Johnson, Darcel Trimmings, James Austell and Hannah Johns. Your compassion and care will never be forgotten. Thank you also to Susan Richards and Coastal Hospice for all of your expertise and support when we needed it most. Thank you to First Light Home Care for your professional and timely help.



There will be a Celebration of Life Gathering at Cross Pointe Church,1800 Satellite Blvd. Duluth, GA 30097 at 11:15 AM on Thursday, June 10, 2021. Attire is business casual with lite lunch served.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Coastal Hospice Foundation, 1700 Frederica Rd Suite 205, St. Simons Island, GA 31522 or venmo@coastal-foundation#0056 . Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.


