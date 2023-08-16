BLACKMARR, Sydney



The influence of Syd Blackmarr is destined to connect people and communities through the arts for another 90 years, or more, just as she did in her life. Sydney Carol Willis Blackmarr died July 25, 2023.



A Requiem Mass will be held at St. Anne's Episcopal Church in Tifton on August 19, 2023, at 1 PM, followed by Syd's own signature reception, what she called her "thank-you party" to honor all those volunteers, colleagues, and friends who helped make her visions a reality through decades.



In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Syd Blackmarr Arts Chair of the Tift County Foundation for Educational Excellence, P.O. Box 714, Tifton, GA, 31793; and the St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Fund for the Arts), P.O. Box 889, Tifton, GA 31793.



