BLACKMAN, Donald K. "Don"



Our wonderful Donald K. Blackman passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 4, 2023. Born July 4, 1946 to the late Don and Carmelita Blackman in Des Moines, Iowa, Don is survived by his wife of 25 years, Merideth Northcutt. He is lovingly remembered by his son and daughter-in-law, Drew and Kathy Northcutt; his grandsons, Hudson and Crosby Northcutt; his brothers, Dave and Tom Blackman; and his sister, Mary Ann Wallace; his mother and father-in-law, Virginia and the late Dr. David Hein; sister and brother-in-law, Sally and Steven Langer. "A Celebration of Don" will take place on Monday, January 16, 11:30 AM at HM Patterson & Son Funeral Home, Oglethrope (4550 Peachtree Rd. Atlanta, GA 30319).

