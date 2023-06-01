X

BLACK, Teresa

Teresa Moore Black, age 67, of Suwanee, GA, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of thirty-eight years, James "Jimmy" Thomas Black, Jr.; parents, Othell and Anita Turner Moore. Mrs. Black is survived by her children, James "Jay" Thomas Black, III of Suwanee, GA, Cody (Janet) Black of Suwanee, GA, and Ellen Black of Suwanee, GA.; sister, Belinda (Ben) Martin of Callaway, FL; brothers, David Moore of Goldsboro, NC and Steven Moore of Kernersville, NC. Mrs. Black was born May 2, 1956 in Atlanta, GA. She was a 1974 graduate of Columbia High School. Mrs. Black retired from Kroger at Dean Crossing after twenty years of service as a shift supervisor. She was a homemaker that looked after her family. A Funeral Service will be held on Sunday, June 4, 2023, at 2:00 PM. in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Rev. Danny Ashworth officiating. Interment will follow at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, June 3, 2023 and on Sunday, June 4, 2023 from 12 PM until the time of the service at Flanigan Funeral Home.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Alzheimer's Association - Georgia Chapter of Atlanta at 404-728-1181. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

