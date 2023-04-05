Black, Sally

BLACK (NORRIS), Sally Ann



On Saturday, April 1, 2023, Sally Ann Norris Black, affectionately known as Mimi, loving mother of Madeline McAlister McCauley and Cynthia McAlister Gray, passed away at the age of 84.



Sally was born on May 30, 1938, in Washington, DC, one of seven children and spent most of her childhood in North Augusta, SC. She left for the big city of Atlanta, with her childhood friend, Beverly Fester, to attend Georgia Baptist Nursing School, where they both graduated as Registered Nurses. She worked at Northside Hospital for 30 years and retired at 62. She then met and married the love of her life, Thomas Henry Black and spent her golden years in Achasta, a beautiful community in Dahlonega, GA.



She loved gardening, church on Sundays, entertaining us with her beautiful piano skills and sharing a glass of white wine with her many friends on the porch.



She is survived by her daughters, Madeline McAlister McCauley and Cynthia McAlister Gray; along with their husbands, Mike McCauley and Bill Gray. She has six adoring grandchildren, Zane Riley Gray (26), Georgia Grace McCauley (26), William Wyatt Gray (24), Sally Patricia McCauley (24), Willow Lee Gray (19) and Matilda (Tillie) Mae McCauley (17).



A Celebration of Life will be held May 18, 2023 at McDonald and Son with a Luncheon following.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Rainbow Children's Home in Dahlonega, GA, 247 E. Main Street, Dahlonega, GA. 706-864-5110. Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com. Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040. (770) 886-9899.



