BLACK, L. David L. David Black, of Chamblee, GA, passed away peacefully at the age of 93, on Friday, July 31, 2020 at his residence while surrounded by his family. Mr. Black was born December 22, 1926 in Chatsworth, GA. He was predeceased by his parents, Harmon and Vercie Bearden Black, his son, David Black, and his sister, Louise Smith. During World War II, Mr. Black proudly served in the Naval Armed Guard Service. He loved hunting and fishing and was a long-time member of the All Seasons Sportsman Hunting Club in Eatonton GA. Over his lifetime, Mr. Black volunteered countless hours with the Georgia Wildlife Federation. Mr. Black loved working in his vegetable garden and tinkering in his home workshop. Most of all, hecherished time spent with his family. Mr. Black is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Doris Henry Black, daughters Carol Hood, Diane Bishop (Wayne) and Brenda Towers, cherished granddaughters Nicole Hood and Amy Hood, grandsons Daniel Bishop and Matthew Bishop, sister Betty Cross, as well as a host of extended family. Due to the COVID19 pandemic, there will be a private graveside service, with a Celebration of Life service to be held at a later date. He will be buried at SumachPresbyterian Church Cemetery in Chatsworth, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions in David Black's memory be sent to Georgia Wildlife Federation, 11600 Hazelbrand Rd. NE, Covington, GA 30014. The family gratefully acknowledges the kind assistance provided by Ms. Patty Perkins over the last year.


