Black, Kenneth

BLACK, III, Kenneth



1953-2020



Kenneth Black III, lifelong Atlantan and Buckhead resident, passed away from cancer at Emory Hospice on November 7, 2020. Never a fan of getting older, Kenny avoided turning 67 on his birthday three days later, November 10th.



Kenny was the only son of Dr. Kenneth Black Jr. and Mabel Folger Black, who predeceased him. He is survived by his sister Kathryn Black Shoji, her husband Yasuo and nieces Hayley Shoji Coates (Jay) and Lillian Shoji, as well as many cousins.



Attempting to describe Kenny's personality and life of achievement requires many words. He was articulate, insightful, fun-loving, introverted, occasionally irascible, charming, engaging and above all, brilliant. He was a relentless learner, expansive reader, business innovator, published author, excellent golfer, inveterate world wanderer, gourmet cook and an aficionado of fine cigars.



His early education in Atlanta spanned Christ the King elementary and Marist School, where he excelled in academics, golf and the Blue and Gold newspaper, serving as co-editor. He moved on to his beloved alma mater, the University of North Carolina, and became a fiercely loyal fan of Tar Heels basketball. With his later focus on law and business, few friends may know he actually majored in journalism at UNC. He also manned the bridge table at Chi Psi fraternity. Later, Kenny earned a JD degree at the University of Georgia Law School.



Kenny's education, however, was far from over. Following in the footsteps of his father – Dr. Kenneth Black, Jr., who was Dean of the Georgia State University College of Business and a leading authority on life insurance – Kenny became an insurance expert himself and taught that discipline and business law at Georgia State. He also gave insurance lectures worldwide. He went on to co-author with his father and Harold D. Skipper several editions of the "Life Insurance" college textbook – the oldest continuously published insurance textbook in the world, first published in 1915 by S.S. Huebner, who later brought Kenny's dad aboard as co-author.



Kenny endeavored in numerous business ventures and ultimately achieved great success with the formation of Lighthouse Capital in partnership with major legal and financial firms. This insurance concern took him to Grand Cayman for five months each year in the '90s and early 2000s – an assignment this lifelong bachelor greatly enjoyed.



Kenny's life was certainly not defined only by business and finance. His endless curiosity and adventurous spirit led him to travel abroad and seek new experiences. He saw the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain, rode a camel in Egypt, fought off muggers in Ecuador and tried skydiving in north Georgia. He studied theoretical math, computer science, pop culture and history -- and conversed about them with aplomb.



If Kenny had a second home, it surely was the Capital City Club. Playing golf at the Brookhaven course from an early age, he formed many deep friendships. These only grew at the Crabapple course, where he continued to play late afternoon rounds up until a few months before his death.



He seemed to have friends stashed everywhere, whether they were fellow alumni of his schools, business colleagues, compatriots in the Nine O'Clocks, or just pals he made along the way. He loved to drive around town and across the country to explore new places and connect with old chums. And he capped off many days with a fine meal at Canoe or Chops and a cigar at a spot like Stooges.



Most importantly, he never failed to be a loving and devoted son, brother, uncle and cousin to those he loved most.



The family wishes to thank Johnny "Boone" Daniel for his caregiving and friendship over the last fifteen years. Through Boone's dedication and big heart, Kenny had the comfort of passing with his good friend by his side. Boone, you are a blessing.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Kenny's memory may be made to Emory Healthcare, Office of Gift Accounting, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322. Kenny will be laid to rest at Arlington Memorial Park. There will be a private service for friends and family.





