<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BLACK, Joseph Kim "Joe"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Joseph ("Joe") Kim Black died peacefully in his home while surrounded by his family on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Born in Roswell, Georgia on August 26, 1945 to William Joseph Black and Rebecca Hall Black, Joe spent his life in the Atlanta area, where he raised his family and forged a community of dear friends.<br/><br/>As a child, Joe attended public schools in Roswell and graduated from Roswell High School. Joe then attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, where he played golf, became a brother of Kappa Alpha Order, and graduated with his bachelor's degree in 1967.<br/><br/>Following graduation, Joe enlisted in the United States Army, and while on active duty, proudly served his Country in the Vietnam War in the late-1960s. For his service, Joe was awarded a Bronze Star as well as awards and decorations from the allied Vietnamese army.<br/><br/>At the conclusion of his tour of service, Joe obtained his M.B.A. from Georgia State University and pursued a successful career in the financial industry. Joe was a highly effective and successful bond trader until his retirement, working for several major brokerage firms over the years.<br/><br/>Outside the office, Joe enjoyed a number of passions, most notably golf. He played golf regularly, traversed the globe to play the world's most prominent courses, and developed life-long friendships in the process. Joe was a member of Cherokee Country Club for many years, where he was beloved among members and staff alike. Golf also featured as a shared love between Joe and his wife, Ginny, who played together weekly at Cherokee and at their club in Gulf Shores, Alabama.<br/><br/>On June 10, 1989, Joe married Virginia ("Ginny") Bender Black, and together, they had one daughter, Kinzer. Before meeting Ginny, Joe raised his son, Joe Jr., in Atlanta, and eventually became a proud grandfather to Joe Jr.'s twin children, Lily and Joseph Black.<br/><br/>As his friends and family have noted, Joe simply had a way about him. His charm, intellect, and propensity for a good time won over so many who crossed his path throughout the years. Always quick with a story and insight, Joe's honesty and perspective were illuminating to his family and friends, who gained immensely from his wisdom.<br/><br/>Joe is survived by his wife, Ginny, son, Joe, daughter, Kinzer and her husband, Daniel, brother and sister-in-law, Jeff and Teesy, and grandchildren, Lily and Joseph.<br/><br/>Services will be held at 4:30 PM on Monday, May 17, at Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The Family requests that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Holy Innocents' Episcopal Church.</font>