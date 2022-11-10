Black, James

BLACK, Jr., James



James "Jimmy" Thomas Black, Jr., age 66, of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Sunday, November 6, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.T. Black, Sr. and Barbara Joyce Spriggs Black. Jimmy is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa Moore Black of Suwanee, GA; children, James "Jay" Thomas Black, III of Suwanee, GA, Cody (Janet) Black of Suwanee, GA, Ellen Black of Suwanee, GA; sisters, Cathy (John) Eubanks, Connie (Michael) Lynch, Cindy Burton; several nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog, Cherokee. Jimmy was born on July 22, 1956 in Decatur, GA and graduated from Berkmar High School in 1974. He was an electrician with International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 613 and the DeKalb County School System. A funeral service will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, November 12, 2022 in the Chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home, officiated by Rev. Danny Ashworth. Interment will follow the service at Gwinnett Memorial Park, Lawrenceville, GA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Friday, November 11, 2022 and on Saturday, November 12, 2022 from 1:30 PM until the time of the service at Flanigan Funeral Home.







To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements By: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, GA (770) 932-1133.

