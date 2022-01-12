Black, Gregory

Hamburger icon
2 hours ago

BLACK, Sr., Gregory L.

Mr. Gregory L. Black, Sr., entered into rest on January 9, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2022, 11 AM in our Cascade Chapel. Interment Westview Cemetery. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 10:30 AM on day of service. He is survived by wife, Patricia Black; daughter, April (LJ) Wilkerson; son, Gregory (Ashley) Black, Jr.; 12 grandchildren, Xavier Black, Xaniyah Black, Emontae White, Xamaria Black, Layla Wilkerson, Aaliyah Black, Asia Black, London Wilkerson, Kameron Black, Asher Wilkerson, Amanuel Melson, Tristan Melson; 2 brothers, Darren Black and Michael Black; 1 brother-in-law, Robert Carter; 2 sisters-in-law, Gladys (Oscar) Turner, Mary Lumpkin; a host of other loving relatives and friends. Viewing today 12 –6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




