

BLACK, Sr., George Valentine





Mr. George V. Black, Sr., a resident of Luthersville, passed away September 27, 2020. Homegoing Services will be held Friday, October 2, 1 PM, at The Donald Trimble Mortuary Chapel. Rev. Leacky Tyson, Officiating. Interment Westview Cemetery, Atlanta. The family will receive family and friends on Thursday, Ocotber 1, at the mortuary from 2 - 7 PM. He leaves to cherish his memories: sons, Edward Black, Kevin Black, George V. Black, Jr., and Adrin M. Black; daughter, Valesia (Merald) Knight; grandchildren, Rodriques Roberson, Anthoney Ford, Tekeyia Black, Maurice Black Taylor, Marcus Black Taylor, Mario Black Taylor, Tiffany Knight, Drexel Knight, Chelsea Knight, Cameron Knight; and a host of other relatives and friends.

