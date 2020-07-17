Black, Elsa

BLACK (FULLER), Elsa Marjorie Elsa Marjorie Fuller Black, late of Atlanta, GA, departed this life on July 9, 2020. She was predeceased by her mother, Eleanor Fuller, (née Anderson) her father, Percival Fuller, and her brother, Orville Fuller (late of the U.K.). Elsa leaves behind two sons, Audley and Wayne Fuller, daughter-in-law, Keely Fuller, grandchildren Maya and Zuri Fuller, brothers, Karl and Linford Fuller (Jamaica), sisters, Winsome Barrow, (USA) Rev. Cynthia Crooks, and Olive Haughton (Jamaica), sisters-in law, Tenneth and Joy Fuller (Jamaica), 11 nieces and nephews, 9 great-nieces and nephews, several cousins and cherished friends. A viewing will take place at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 914 Scenic Highway, Lawrenceville, GA on Saturday, July 18, 2020, 11 AM - 1 PM. The viewing also will be live-streamed at https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/obituaries. Regrettably, because of restrictions related to the COVID19 pandemic, there will not be a memorial service until such time as it is safe for Elsa's family and friends to gather in one place. Details of such a service will be provided when a decision is made. In lieu of floral tributes, donations may be made in Elsa's name to St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 435 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA, 30308, (https://www.stlukesatlanta.org/contribute.html) or to Alzheimer's Association (alz.org).

