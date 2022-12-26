ajc logo
X

Black, Doris

Obituaries
3 hours ago

BLACK, Doris

Mrs. Doris Black, age 72, of Atlanta, GA passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

King Charles salutes late queen, public workers in speech17h ago

NE Atlanta shooting victim dies Christmas Eve night, police say
13h ago

Credit: Uncredited

Migrants dropped near VP Harris home on frigid Christmas Eve
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Dismal weather turns more hopeful for upcoming holiday weekend
11h ago

Credit: Barry Reeger

GOP stumbles with independents contributed to midterm woes
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Reed, Leasha
3h ago
Hines, Harper and Hazel
3h ago
Freeman, Robert
3h ago
Featured

Credit: Ernie Suggs

In Jimmy Carter’s Plains Ga., Christmas tree tradition lives on
Tracking Santa 2022: When will Santa Claus be at your house?
Read the story of Sofie's giant sticker ball, and the connections it made for her family
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top