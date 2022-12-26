BLACK, Doris



Mrs. Doris Black, age 72, of Atlanta, GA passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022. A Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at 2 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 5:00 until 8:00 at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.



