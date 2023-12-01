BIVINS, Garey
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, November 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11 AM; Greater Love Fellowship Tabernacle Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
BIVINS, Garey
Age 62, of Atlanta, GA, November 15, 2023. Funeral Service Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 11 AM; Greater Love Fellowship Tabernacle Church. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, Atlanta.
Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral