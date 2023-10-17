BIVEN (DUNCAN), Dora



June 23, 1934 -



October 14, 2023



Born in Alexander City, Alabama, to Mary Tate Duncan and Ewell Benjamin Duncan, a family of singers and devout Methodists, Dora was the church pianist during her high school years and after study, was an organist. She graduated from Alabama College, where in her senior year on elite night, she received the Carlisle Loving Cup by her classmates as the Elite in Social Work. Her classmates also selected her to the Who'sWho in American Colleges and Universities.



Upon graduation, she very excitedly moved to Atlanta to become the Teenage Director for the Y.W.C.A., which was right down the street from the office of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. This was at the height of the student sit-ins and integration of schools. Dora, like many other women at the Y, embraced the belief that we were all created equal, and they made historic changes to reflect that belief.



The ballroom dance instructor at the Y told Dora one evening that she would like to introduce her to this dashing, young Georgia Tech professor she had in class, Carl Biven. Seven months later, they married, and they had three children: Jane Elizabeth, Louis Duncan, and Russell Monroe Biven. Dora and Carl enjoyed 47 wonderful years together, until Carl's death in 2007. Her beloved brothers, Dr. John Duncan and Jack Duncan also preceded her in death.



She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, whom she adored: Teri Fitzgerald Biven, married to Louis, and Ronda Borland Biven, married to Russell. The grandchildren were her dream come true: Samuel Duncan Biven, son of Louis and Teri; Allan Monroe Biven, William Edward Biven and Kate Elizabeth Biven, children of Ronda and Russell. In addition, she is survived by her sister, Mary Elizabeth Duncan Finch and husband, John, and their daughter, Elizabeth Ann; niece, Kay Christensen; and nephew, John Duncan; as well as numerous great- nieces and nephews.



Following Carl's death, she met Ted Kolczak, a widower, at the duplicate table, and they were together until her death. Their love and devotion to each other was without measure. Dora had obtained almost 3,000 duplicate points through the ACBL. She was also passionate about all things related to sports. Whatever was in season. She continued to have her Georgia Tech season tickets, as well as season tickets to the University of Alabama. She followed her grandchildren in their activities. She watched every inning of Atlanta Braves Baseball, if she could get by with it. For years she was a member of the Atlanta Lawn and Tennis Association. Dora was a member of Dunwoody United Methodist Church, for nearly 50 years.



Visitation will be from 2-4 PM, Sunday, October 22, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, at 1548 Mt. Vernon Rd., Dunwoody, Georgia 30338. The service will follow at 4 PM.



The graveside service will be at 11 AM, Monday morning, October 23, at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy., Sandy Springs, Georgia.



The family would like to thank Patterson Funeral Home and Dunwoody United Methodist Church for their assistance.





