Biter, Debbie

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">BITER (BARNES), Debbie<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Debbie Barnes Biter, passed away at her home December 21st, 2020 at age 69. Debbie was born in and raised in Old Hickory, TN. She graduated from Dupont High School in 1969 and then attended Middle TN State University. Debbie worked as a mortgage analyst until 1981. She was married to her husband Lynn in 1977.<br/><br/>As a wonderful wife and unbelievable cook, in 1979, she gave birth to her daughter Carrie Lynn Biter and 18 months later Matthew Douglas Biter in Nashville, TN. In 1985, she moved with her family to Marietta, GA. A member of Mt. Bethel Church for over 40 years and served altar guild. Debbie found her love for teaching children, and worked for over 20 years at Wood Acres Day School as a teacher and teacher's aide. She loved being a grandmother (Nennie) and was always cooking treats and planning fun projects for her grandchildren. She is survived by her husband Hayden Lynn Biter, daughter Carrie Allen (John) of Murfreesboro, TN, son Matthew (Jessica) Biter of Atlanta GA, and brother Larry (Gania) Barnes of Nashville, TN, grandchildren Houston and Hayden Allen, Bradley and Barnes Biter. There will be a celebration of Debbie's life on June 3rd, 2021 at 11:00 at Mt. Bethel Church, 4385 Lower Roswell, Marietta, GA 30068. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Bethel Church (mtbethel.org/give/) or Children's Healthcare of Atlanta (Give.CHOA.org).</font><br/>