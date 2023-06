BISHOP, Stacey



Age 46, of Louisville, KY, passed away on June 18, 2023. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 30, 2023 at 1 PM, at Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home of Riverdale, 6580 Church Street, Riverdale, GA.



View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Riverdale Chapel

6580 Church St.

Riverdale, GA

30274

