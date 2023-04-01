BISHOP, Robert Leslie



Robert Leslie Bishop passed away on March 30, 2023. He was born in Atlanta, GA, to Bobby and Elsie Bishop. Leslie met Sandra at Prospect United Methodist Church in 1978, and were secretly married until they announced they were pregnant with their firstborn son, Robert Brandon Bishop. Just a few years later, their second son, Robert Bradley Bishop, was born.



Leslie was a generous man, hard-headed at times, but would give you the shirt off his back in a heartbeat. He was a talented woodworker, sharing his talents by building pieces for Haven Fellowship Church, including bookshelves and the preacher's desk, and the Baptismal Font for Prospect Church. Leslie and his brother-in-law, Perry, headed up a team of family members and built a playhouse for Jayden, a sweet boy in Americus, GA, for his Make-A-Wish wish. Leslie also built several concession stands for Make-A-Wish children and kitchen cabinets for many homes. Leslie loved playing Craps, any card game, golf, and good Lord everyone knows he loved to talk about Tesla. Leslie also loved to travel with family and his dear friends, Frances and Bob Harvill. If you knew Leslie, you knew that he loved to joke around and would flip a coin with his friends to see who would pay for dinner. We know he and Bob have already flipped a coin to see who would be closest to the Heavenly Throne.



Leslie was the building superintendent at Atlanta First United Methodist Church, then worked at Southern Bell, BellSouth and retired from AT&T as a Project Manager for the technician group for the entire Southeast.



Leslie loved his family with his entire being, especially his grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He would always greet Jules with "hey pretty girl" and Brooks with "hey pretty boy, do you want to go ride the golf cart?". Leslie would always ask if you needed anything before you left the house and you'd often find yourself leaving with something you probably did not need.



Leslie is survived by his wife Sandra; children, Bradley and Kaleigh, Brandon and Sara; his grandchildren, Jules, Brooks, Bailey, Kaitlyn, Abigail Bishop; his sister, Diane and Richard Jolley; and his brother, Carl and Debbie Bishop. He is also survived by sisters and brothers-in-law, Kay and Kevin Farley, Fay and Henry Cofer, Richard Pollard, Sidney Goss and Daniel Parrish, Joyce Hortman, Perry and Virginia Goss, Irene and Melvin Ivey, and Betty and Cicero Evans; and beloved dog, Maggie.



The family will receive friends Saturday, April 1, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, at Wheeler Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 11405 Brown Bridge Road in Covington, GA 30016. The Funeral Service will be held Sunday, April 2, at 2:00 PM, also at Wheeler. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Make-A-Wish Foundation; Leslie loved and supported this charity. Donations in his memory would be a wonderful tribute honoring him.

