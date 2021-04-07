BISHOP, Robert



Robert "Bobby" Bailey Bishop passed away April 4, 2021. Born in Atlanta, Georgia on June 27, 1932 to Emmet and Esther Bishop, Bobby grew up in the Cabbagetown district of Atlanta. He met his love, Elsie, at the Little Five Points movie theater where she worked. They married July 3, 1952. He was drafted shortly afterward into the U.S. Army, serving in Alaska.



Bobby was offered a college baseball scholarship but turned it down because he needed to support his family. He was later offered a position as a pitcher with the Atlanta Crackers, but turned it down due to the low pay.



While Bobby's children were growing up, he worked two jobs and attended classes at Georgia Tech, then John Marshall Law School. Bobby worked at Gaylord Container for 50+ years, starting as a floor sweeper, working his way up to Plant Manager. He turned down significant promotions at Gaylord because he would have to entertain, and he refused to have a bar in his home. He also turned down promotions because he did not want to uproot his family and move.



Bobby loved his church, Haven Fellowship, in Conyers, Georgia. Most of all, he loved his family, making each one feel they were loved in a very special way.



He is survived by his children, Diane and Richard Jolley, Leslie and Sandra Bishop, and Carl and Debbie Bishop; grandchildren, Rachael Jolley, Bradley and Kaleigh Bishop, and Brandon and Sara Bishop; and great-grandchildren, Jules and Brooks Bishop, and Bailey, Kaitlyn, and Baby Bishop.



A Graveside Service for Mr. Bishop will be held 2:00 PM, Friday, April 9, 2021, at Prospect United Methodist Cemetery, 6752 Hwy 212, in Covington, with Pastor Ernie Forrester and Pastor Danny Harrell officiating. Friends are invited to visit with the family 3:00 – 7:00 PM, Thursday, April 8, 2021, at Prospect United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Prospect Church Cemetery Fund, 6752 Hwy 212 Covington, Georgia.



This obituary was crafted with care and affection by Mr. Bishop's beloved family.



