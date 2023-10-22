BISHOP, Robert Davis "Bob"



Robert "Bob" Davis Bishop, of Athens, GA, was born in Marietta, GA, on September 16, 1938, to Joseph and Ruth Bishop. He died Friday, October 20, 2023. He attended Norcross High School and continued his education at the University of Georgia, where he was a member of Chi Phi Fraternity.



After graduating in 1961, he moved to Atlanta and worked for First National Bank of Atlanta. In 1980, he moved with his family to Athens, GA, where he was President of National Bank of Athens. He later succeeded to the role of President and Chairman of the Board, maintaining this position through several mergers and acquisitions of the bank, which is now known as Truist. Active in the banking community, he served as President of the Georgia Young Bankers Association, President of the Georgia Bankers Association and was on the Financial Institutions Advisory Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.



Mr. Bishop contributed to the University of Georgia, by serving as a charter member of the Arch Foundation, the Athletic Association's Board of Directors Executive Committee and was a member of the Gridiron Secret Society. Active on several other board of directors, he served on the Southern Mutual Insurance Company Board and Athens Academy Board. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Athens and the Athens Country Club.



He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Janet Wible Bishop; his daughter, Jennings Bishop Middendorf (Ben); his grandchildren, Walter William Hays, III, John Bishop Hays, Elaine Davis Middendorf and Elizabeth Franklin Middendorf. He was predeceased by his daughter, Allison Bishop Hays; and his granddaughter, Katharine Wible Middendorf.



A Memorial Service will be held on Monday, October 23, at 2:00 PM, held at the First Presbyterian Church of Athens. A reception for family and friends will follow in the Fellowship Hall.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Friends of the Oconee Hill Cemetery or the Endowment Fund at Athens Academy.



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