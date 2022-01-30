BISHOP, Ken



Ken Bishop, 84, died on January 2, 2022, from complications of pneumonia. Born Gordon Kenneth Bishop on May 27, 1937, in Huntsville, Ala., Ken is survived by his wife of 37 years, Susie Bishop of Woodstock, GA; daughter, Mary Catherine (Bishop) Cressey of Leland, NC; son, David Dwight Bishop and daughter-in-law, Michelle Bishop of Memphis, TN; son, Robert Cowart and daughter-in-law, Janet Pierce of Atlanta, GA; grandchildren, Amber Christine Hollie of Nashville, TN, Aric William Cressey of Dallas, TX, David Bishop Jr. of Memphis, TN, and Andrew Bishop of Memphis, TN; and great-grandchildren, Aaron Hollie, Hannah Beth Hollie, Rebekah Hollie, and David Bishop.

