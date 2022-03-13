BISHOP, David "Joe"



David "Joe" Bishop, age 75, of Roswell, GA, died February 6, 2022, with his longtime wife, Connie Rohe Bishop, by his side. He is also survived by mother-in-law Jeanne Holford, father-in-law Chuck Rohe, sister-in-law Cathy Rohe, nieces Caroline Rohe and Katherine Rohe Corwin (Travis) and extended family Kit and Jack Simmons. He was preceded in death by parents Helen and Tom Bishop, brothers Mark and Stephen, beloved grandmother Emma Sharp, devoted aunt Betty Sharp, and close brother-in-law Kevin Rohe.



Joe was born in Knoxville, TN on November 17, 1946. He graduated from Fulton High School and the University of Tennessee, where he was president of his Kappa Sigma fraternity. Joe had a long and successful career as a residential contractor, building many beautiful homes in Knoxville and the metro-Atlanta area. He led a full life enjoying much international travel and adventure, college football, snow skiing, bicycling and many beloved dogs. He loved to host friends and will be remembered for his kindness and generosity of spirit.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In remembrance, contributions may be made to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary, Kanab, UT, or to any animal rescue organization.

