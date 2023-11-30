BISHOP, Bonnie Grant Hunter



Bonnie Grant Hunter Bishop, the second daughter of John P. Hunter and Ann Egleston Hunter was born February 19, 1949 in Tupelo, Mississippi. Her sister, Ann (1946) was already residing there. Her brother, John P. Hunter III (1950), and sisters, Dede (1952) and Becky (1954) completed the family.



Bonnie is survived by her husband, Dennis Bishop; daughter, Jenny R. Henle; son, Doug Meads and wife, Cagney Meads. Mimi's grandchildren include, Camden, Gray, Hollis, and Beck Meads. She is also survived by her younger brother, John P. Hunter III and wife, Marion.



John Paul Hunter II, attended M.I.T. and was involved in varied industries as the family grew before moving to Atlanta in 1952. He introduced Bonnie to city life in the Morningside area of Atlanta and a more relaxed environment at the Chattahoochee river residence.



Bonnie attended Georgia State and Emory before completing her Masters studies at Brenau, then taught at schools in Gwinnett County and the Archdiocese of Atlanta. Though she was not much bigger than some of her elementary school students, it was apparent at work that she was born to be a teacher.



She was a loving and lovable individual who completed course work for her Master's degree after her children were out of school.



In 2016, she suffered a debilitating stroke, affecting her ability to walk and talk. Bonnie dealt with it and continued to faithfully attend Holy Cross Catholic Church in spite of the disability. She never failed to respond positively to people that she had interacted with before the stroke or had come to recognize as she continued to fight.



Bonnie left an imprint on everyone she met. She will be missed by all who knew her.



A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, 11:00 AM at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341.





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