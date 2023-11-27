Obituaries

Bishop, Beatrice

File photo
File photo
Nov 27, 2023

BISHOP, Beatrice

Age 79, from Jonesboro, GA, passed on November 24, 2023. Services are entrusted to H. Griner Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H. Griner Funeral Home

186 Highway 279

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.grinerfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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