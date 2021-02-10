Bishop, Anna

BISHOP (BRAUN), Anna Eleanor



2/26/1922 - 2/6/2021



The second child of Rose Tavis and Conrad Nicholas Braun was born in Morton County near Glen Ullin, ND, on February 26, 1922. She spent her early years as an inquisitive child on a farm, taking part in daily chores or riding her pony to school, or traveling in a straw-filled wagon with neighboring children during the winter years. On her pony in the Fall of her last year on the farm, she joined ranch hands driving cattle several miles to the railroad yard for shipment to market.



After moving to town when she was 13, she completed studies at Glen Ullin High School before training as a beautician and filling assorted positions in her home town. Eventually, she joined the war effort as a civilian Supply Specialist assigned to Pecos Army Airfield in Texas. After some time there, she met and married Arthur W. Bishop, a Supply Sergeant from Decatur, GA, recently returned from overseas duty. Shortly thereafter, he was shipped to a short assignment leading to discharge in Florida, and Ann returned to North Dakota for the birth of their first son, Dennis.



Following Arthur's discharge, Ann and son joined him in Decatur and she began an adjustment from country girl to suburban lady. She and her husband welcomed another son, Tom, and a daughter, Anita, and they began taking part in varied civic and community activities. Subsequently, Ann served as president of the DeKalb Junior League and the Decatur Hospital Auxiliary, and Arthur was elected Mayor of Decatur and President of the Decatur Kiwanis Club.



After the children were gone, Ann and Arthur enjoyed leaving the empty house and visiting assorted spots around the country and the world, traveling to China, Egypt, Europe and Australia, among others. Ann also enjoyed a trip to Victoria Falls and South Africa with a friend. Between trips, "Granny Annie" enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren: Chandra, Jon, Conrad, Charlie, Nicky and Missy at home or at "the Bee Hive" at Lake Burton. Subsequently, "GG" turned her attention to her great-grandchildren: Tyler, Reagan, Isaac, Ashley, Miya, Liam and Cora.



DeKalb residents until 1999, Ann and Arthur moved to a condo on the Chattahoochee before settling into a residence at St. George Village in Roswell in 2006. They celebrated 70 years of marriage there on Christmas Day of 2014.



Ann lost her life partner shortly after his 97th birthday in June of 2015. She has also been predeceased by her parents, her brother, Conrad C. Bruan (Marilyn), and two children, Tom and Anita. She is survived by her sister-in-law in North Dakota, her son, Dennis (Bonnie), and her daughter-in-law, Wendy.



Ann donated her body to the Emory School of Medicine. A Mass in her memory will be celebrated at St. Peter Chanel Catholic Church at 11:00 AM on Thursday, February 18, 2021.



A. S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

