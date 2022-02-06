BISCAN, David "Dave"



David W. Biscan, 67, died peacefully at home on Sunday, January 30, 2022, after battling a long illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio and moved to Georgia in 1986. He was employed by Peachtree Heating & Air Conditioning, GMS, and later retired from Johnstone Supply. He became a 3rd Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus while living in Akron, Ohio. He was a member of St. Anna's Catholic Church in Monroe, Georgia. Dave was kindhearted, compassionate, loving, and always willing to help others. He had a passion for bowling, golfing, and vacationing at Kiawah Island Beach with his family. Dave loved spending time with Theresa, their children, their spouses and especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his loving family, wife of over 46 years, Theresa; daughter and son-in-law, Sharlene and Scott Holder; son and daughter-in-law, Scott and Kimberly Biscan, their daughters Madelyne and Kamryn; daughter and son-in- law, Pamela and Mike Beausoleil, their children Hailey, Abigail, and James. Brother and sister-in-law, Dean Sr and Nina Biscan, their children Dean Jr., Kent, and Luke as well as their wives and children; his sister and brother-in-law, Donna and Tom Worcester. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 12:00 PM, at St. Anna's Catholic Church, 1401 Alcovy St. Monroe, Georgia; a small reception following services. Dave requested his ashes be scattered in a private ceremony. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association (www.lbda.org) at 912 Killian Hill Road S.W. Lilburn, Georgia 30047. Ingram Funeral Home & Crematory, Cumming, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.ingramfuneralhome.com.

