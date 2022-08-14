Birdsong, Rachel

BIRDSONG (Rainwater), Rachel "Jane"



Ms. Rachel Jane Birdsong, age 82, of Kennesaw, Georgia passed away Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Jane was born on March 25, 1940 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Birdsong; and parents, Linton and Jenny Rainwater. She is survived by her three loving children, daughters, Betty Wolfe, Tina Musto (Tim); son, Richard Birdsong; grandchildren, Ian Wolfe (Alyssa), Cassidy Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Hanna Wolfe and Layla Wolfe.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 3:00 PM at Ark Family Church 6835 Victory Drive Woodstock, GA.



