BIRDSONG, Michael

Michael Birdsong of Atlanta, GA, passed away on August 17, 2023. He was born in Mississippi on April 23, 1967, and has lived in Atlanta since 1973. In 1974, at age 7, he became the March of Dimes poster child for the state of Georgia. In 1985, he received the Independence Award from Roosevelt Warm Springs for Rehabilitation. Birdsong graduated in 1986 from Berkmar High School, then attended North Georgia Technical College for Drafting. As an adult, he was into fitness, playing wheelchair basketball and lifting weights. He was also a poetry and prose writer.

Birdsong was fit, funny, friendly, caring, courteous, humble, and independent. He loved his friends, girlfriends, family and cats. Throughout life, he liked writing, watching movies, listening to music, lifting weights and being outside. His favorite activity was sunning in the garden patio area at Campbell-Stone Sandy Springs apartments where he resided for 17 years, and was named President of the Resident Council once.

A Memorial Service will be held on September 16, at 2 PM, in the Dalrymple Chapel at Campbell-Stone Sandy Springs Apartments, 350 Carpenter Drive NE, Atlanta, GA 30305, with Rev. Betty Brewer-Calvert presiding.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to March of Dimes at marchofdimes.org

Birdsong was preceded in death by his mother, Frann Faulkner; he is survived by his father, Edgar Birdsong III; his three sisters, Gail Birdsong Fountain, Jennifer Birdsong Kent, and A. Faulkner; nephews, Alex Winslow, Andre Fountain, and Xavier Kent; nieces, Lizzie Fountain and K. Howell.

