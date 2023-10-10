Obituaries

Birdsong, Alesha

File photo
Oct 10, 2023

BIRDSONG, Alesha "Terry"

Life Celebration Ms. Alesha "Terry" Birdsong. Wednesday, October 11, 2023, 11:00 AM, in our Douglasville Chapel. Viewing 1 hr prior to service. Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home, Douglasville.

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - Douglasville Chapel

8312 Dallas Hwy.

Douglasville, GA

30134

