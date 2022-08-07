BIRDSEYE, Maria



November 18, 1942 –



July 23, 2022



Daughter of the late Maria (Bourauel Bittner) Barnett and the late Herbert Bittner; stepdaughter of the late James Barnett. Beloved mother of Elisa M. Birdseye (her late husband Jimmy Cawley); Kirstin N. Darby and husband, Jeff Darby. Grandmother of Jason Darby. Sister of Peter Bittner (and his wife Penny). Beloved aunt of James Birdseye and Jonathan Bittner and their families. Beloved by extended family in Germany.



A science teacher for 29 years in the Georgia Public Schools, Maria was honored in 1992 as the Gwinnett County Middle School Teacher of the Year. In 1994 she received a Project Prize from the National Arbor Day Foundation, and she was also honored in 2001 by the Georgia Urban Forest Council for planting over 10,000 trees with her students. Many times a student would come back years later and say "Ms. Birdseye, my tree's still alive!"



In 1996, as part of the Atlanta Olympics celebrations she was one of the Georgia citizens honored to carry the Olympic torch on its way to the stadium. She was also one of the very first women to run the Peachtree Road Race in 1970, one of the original 110, along with her former husband and lifelong close friend, Lew Birdseye. https://www.peachtree50.com/the50/peachtree-50-week-41



Maria was born and raised in the Bronx, NY. She attended Barnard College and was granted one of the first degrees in Ecology offered by them in 1962. She later earned a Master's in Education from Georgia State University and a Specialist degree from the University of Georgia. She was a volunteer at the Fernbank Science Center for many years, was a Master Gardener, and for over 40 years she either ran or walked at least one mile a day, until Parkinson's made that impossible.



Despite years of challenge with a terrible disease, she never lost her sense of humor, or her kindness. She was also eager to participate in any therapy or trial that could help her or others to navigate the challenges of Parkinsons.



https://www.jhrehab.org/2016/06/20/finding-your-voice-through-poetry/?fbclid=IwAR3onBTm2AlHGzaAod3FRJ0T7HQh00bPcVVPt1A1UW5PpiQ2SqY3YifpB-c.



Maria was lucky to receive excellent companionship and care from those who helped her as her needs increased, including longtime family friend, Susan Scroggins.



Plans for a Memorial Service are incomplete at this time. Donations in Maria's memory can be made to



The National Arbor Day Foundation https://shop.arborday.org/campaign/reforestation-donation/give

