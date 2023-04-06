BIRD, Mary Margaret



Mary Margaret Bird, 72 of Atlanta, died April 1, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Mike Bird; children, Stephanie Marie Melani (Lorenzo), Jeremy Robert Bird (Miriam), Vanessa Bird Zelonka (Richard); grandchildren, Olivia, Luca and Evelyn Melani, Henry and Louise Zelonka, Sampson Bird; sister, Mary Ann Davis; brother, Msgr. Michael Chilen; sister, Mary Agnes Herrera; brother, Patrick Chilen; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Bass. Funeral services were held privately at The Cathedral of Christ the King.



