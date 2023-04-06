X

Bird, Mary

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BIRD, Mary Margaret

Mary Margaret Bird, 72 of Atlanta, died April 1, 2023. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Robert Mike Bird; children, Stephanie Marie Melani (Lorenzo), Jeremy Robert Bird (Miriam), Vanessa Bird Zelonka (Richard); grandchildren, Olivia, Luca and Evelyn Melani, Henry and Louise Zelonka, Sampson Bird; sister, Mary Ann Davis; brother, Msgr. Michael Chilen; sister, Mary Agnes Herrera; brother, Patrick Chilen; and sister, Mary Elizabeth Bass. Funeral services were held privately at The Cathedral of Christ the King.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Rome News-Tribune

Rome police investigating murder-suicide in Chick-fil-A drive-thru8h ago

Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Report: Accusations of misogyny dog CNN’s Don Lemon
8h ago

Gwinnett County plans to take 10 acres of ‘Promised Land’ property
8h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
20h ago

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Buckhead leader to depart Atlanta as cityhood group disbands
20h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

YSL trial: Defendant says ‘Donald Trump is going to get me out,’ judge orders evaluation
11h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Blackmon, Raymond
2h ago
Mack, James
2h ago
Cook, Charles
2h ago
Featured

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Count on drama: Of Masters storylines, there a plenty
Enjoy Easter with these 11 festive events and gift ideas
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top