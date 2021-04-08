BIRD, Billie Ruth



Billie Ruth Bettess Bird was born on May 12, 1938 and passed away peacefully on April 4, 2021. She is survived by her daughters, Laura Wallace (Steve), Laynie Bird-Schlachter (Jim) and Lisa Powell (Steve) and her grandchildren, Bruce Dunbar, Stephen Dunbar, Jessica Powell and Matthew Powell. She is also survived by her beloved Goffin's cockatoo, Swayze, who was her faithful companion for the past 29 years. Billie Ruth grew up in Morningside and graduated from Grady High School in 1952. She graduated from Emory with a degree in biology and went on to work for the CDC as a microbiologist for over 40 years. Billie Ruth married George Tyler Bird, Jr. in 1957. Billie Ruth was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Billie Ruth was an avid bridge player. She played marathons, duplicate and social bridge and became a Gold Life Master. Billie Ruth enjoyed traveling and her travels took her to Costa Rica, Greece, South Africa, Australia, Rome, Paris, London, Hong Kong and Beijing just to name a few. Billie Ruth's mother, Ruth Margaret Barr Bettess, was a Rosie the Riveter and worked in a factory during World War II. Billie Ruth, a Rosebud, was instrumental in setting up the first Rosie the Riveter chapter in Atlanta. Private funeral services will be held. A celebration of life service for Billie Ruth will be available online via the link on the H.M Patterson & Son - Arlington Chapel website. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Billie Ruth's memory either to Eagle Ranch (https://eagleranch.org/) or to Shallowford Presbyterian Church (https://www.shallowford.org/).



