BINKLEY, Margaret Wight



1960-2022



Margaret Wight Binkley of Dunwoody, Georgia passed away on May 29, 2022, at Northside Hospital of complications related to ovarian cancer. She battled and endured so much…for so long. Always with strength, courage, humor and grace, while unfailingly doing and caring for others. No matter how she felt.



Margaret was preceded in death by her daughter, Maura Binkley, parents, Ann Faircloth Wight and James Slater Wight, Jr, her brother, James Slater Wight III and sister Dolly Stringer. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Jeffery Binkley, son, Sean Binkley and grandson, Noah Barker. Also surviving Margaret are her sister Azalee Wight Vereen, sister-in-law, Paula Binkley Belt, brother-in-law, Albert (Bud) Stringer, a very special aunt, Helen Hinson, along with many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.



She graduated from Cairo High School and earned degrees from Florida State University and Brown College of Court Reporting, and was most recently employed by Bovis Kyle, Burch & Medlin, LLC in Dunwoody. Margaret was a proud third-generation Florida State Seminole, and mom of Maura, a fourth-generation alum. For almost twenty years Margaret and Jeff took her mother, Ann, to every FSU-Florida football game. Each game trip was an adventure, with the memories and stories (most of them true) living on for generations.



Margaret never let career demands prevent her from giving everything she had and touching the lives of countless young people as a team mom, Sunday School teacher, transportation provider, PTA volunteer, chaperone…and perhaps with the most lasting legacy, a Girl Scout Leader. Her Dunwoody troop 24412 always traveled in style and became the foundation for the closest of lifelong friendships. Margaret's "Dunwoody Gurlz" were among the greatest loves of her life. As time passed the Girl Scout road trips evolved, and the circle grew with annual Spring Break events in Seaside and Grayton Beach hosted by the Binkley family becoming a Dunwoody legend.



Margaret's devotion to others (both human and Siberian Husky) was nowhere more evident than in how she loved and cared for her family. Wife, mother, daughter, sister, cousin…all roles she approached thoughtfully and performed impeccably, with total commitment and an ethos of responsibility for the well-being of each family member. Her approach to making others feel better had the effect of helping them be better.



In 2018 Margaret and her family suffered a tragic loss no parent or sibling should have to endure. Her daughter Maura, ready to graduate from Florida State University, lost her life in a mass shooting at a Tallahassee yoga studio. The perpetrator committed this heinous crime for no other reason than a hatred of women. Rather than succumb to anger and bitterness, Margaret and Jeff founded Maura's Voice – based in the belief that only love can conquer hate and a dedication to performing research, informing policy, and preventing violence. Though the pain of such loss never subsides, neither will the positive influence of the work Margaret took on in response.



Margaret's legacy is, in totality, a legacy of love for all. Unbridled, unconquered…always and forever.



Contributions in her memory may be made to Maura's Voice Research Fund through the FSU College of Social Work. csw.fsu.edu > mauras-voice

