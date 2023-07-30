Binkley, Jerri

2 hours ago
BINKLEY, Jerri Lassiter

Jerri Lassiter Binkley, age 83, passed away Sunday July 23, 2023, surrounded by family in Tampa, Florida. Jerri was born in Dallas, Georgia on June 20, 1940, to Lillian Irene Lane and William Dewey Thomason. She was married to Franklin Binkley. Jerri was a devoted mother and wife who lived her life for her four children, Nolan Jr, David, Suzanne and John. She also adored each of her seven grandchildren. She loved singing, music, cooking, reading from her collection of books and being with her family. She was deeply loved and will be missed by many. Rest peacefully Mom.

