Binkley, Dudley

Dudley Jay Binkley, age 79, of Snellville, GA, passed away on May 1st, 2022, with his family and close friends by his side. Jay was born in Atlanta, Georgia on April 17, 1943 to the late Dudley and Gladys Binkley. After being declared the undisputed King of the Tony School by his 5th grade classmates, Jay attended Southwest Dekalb High School, graduating in 1961. In 1964, he graduated 5th in his class at the Georgia Tech affiliated Southern Technical Institute. That same year, Jay married his high school sweetheart, Cheryl Ann Skene. The newlyweds started their family in Dekalb County, GA before moving to Irmo, SC, and then back to Georgia where Gwinnett County became their home. They had four children along the way. Jay worked for Bell South, formerly Southern Bell, for nearly his entire career, eventually working his way up to Assistant Vice President of Data Center Operations. After sending his youngest child off to college, Jay officially retired so that he could spend more time with the wife he loved dearly. Jay is survived by his children: Brian Binkley and Miyuki Watanabe of Athens, Bonnie Binkley of Atlanta, Brett and Heather Binkley of Cumming, and Brad Binkley of Snellville; his grandchildren: Jordan and Matt LeBlanc, Sadie Binkley, Madison Binkley, Jack Binkley, Taiyo Watanabe, Lexi Wright, and Avery Wright; his brother, Brent Binkley; his sister, Nina Peterson; several nieces and nephews, and three doggies who adored him. Jay was a man of many skills and interests. He was an athlete, a coach, a mentor, a savvy card and backgammon player, an amateur photographer. A boat lover, a lake lover, and a lover of silly dogs. He had a great sense of humor, a sharp wit, and timing that was impeccable. He was a good man, a great man, a man who loved his family unconditionally, who worked his tail off to give them a good life. And most of all, Jay was a husband, whose commitment and devotion to his wife was the perfect picture of what true love is. In 2003, Jay's wife Cheryl was struck with a sudden illness, a rare, crippling disease that, at the time, no one had any answers to. Without hesitation, Jay then began the work of transforming himself into what he would ultimately become in his later years', the greatest caregiver and patient advocate the world has ever seen. He loved his wife, and there's nothing he wouldn't do for her. Jay Binkley was a great man, and he will be greatly missed. Jay's service will be held at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, on Monday, May 16 at Tom M. Wages Funeral Home, located at 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Jay's memory to Beyond Therapy at Shepherd Center, a place where Jay and Cheryl shared many moments of triumph and joy, and where Jay always got to see an abundance of the thing he loved most...his wife's smile. Shepherd Center, 2020 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, GA, 30309-1465, 404-352-2020.

