BINKLEY, Cheryl



Cheryl Ann Skene Binkley, age 76, of Snellville, Georgia, passed away on May 28, 2021, with her husband, the love of her life, by her side.



She was born to the late Frank and Clara Skene on September 10, 1944, in Del Rio, Texas. Cheryl graduated from Southwest DeKalb High School in 1962. Two years later, in 1964, she married her high school sweetheart, Jay Binkley. They started their family in DeKalb County, GA before moving to Irmo, SC, and then back to Georgia where they settled in Lilburn. After years as a stay at home mom raising four children, Cheryl went back to school to study nursing. In 1989, she graduated from the DeKalb College Department of Nursing, officially becoming a Registered Nurse. Five years later, in 1994, Cheryl and her family relocated to Snellville, GA, where she and her husband would ultimately retire. Cheryl is survived by her husband, Jay Binkley, of Snellville; her children: Brian Binkley and Miyuki Watanabe of Athens, Bonnie Binkley of Atlanta, Brett and Heather Binkley of Cumming, and Brad Binkley of Snellville; her grandchildren: Jordan and Matt LeBlanc, Sadie Binkley, Madison Binkley, Jack Binkley, Taiyo Watanabe, Lexi Wright, and Avery Wright; her brother-in-law, Brent Binkley; her sister-in-law, Nina Peterson; and several nieces and nephews.



Cheryl was an athlete who excelled at playing tennis. She was a sports fan, one who despite the heartbreak it so often brought, always rooted for the Atlanta Braves and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. She was a retired oncology nurse who provided care for her patients at work and for her family at home. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother (Mimi) who was immensely proud of her family, and loved them dearly. And, she was a fighter, one who refused to give up, and who time and time again, defied all odds.



More than anything else, Cheryl Binkley was...IS an inspiration.



Cheryl's service will be held at 11 AM, with visitation beginning at 9 AM, on June 9 at Wages Funeral Home located at 120 Scenic Hwy, Lawrenceville, GA 30046. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made in Cheryl's memory to Beyond Therapy at Shepherd Center, a place that believed in her, helped her continue to fight, and brought her joy.



Cheryl Binkley was as tough as they come. Donate To Shepherd Center.



On the donations page in the "Questions and comments" box at the bottom, designate your donation to the "Beyond Therapy" program.



Shepherd Center



2020 Peachtree Road NW



Atlanta, GA 30309-1465



404-352-2020



