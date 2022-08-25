Binion, Richard

BINION, Jr., Richard



Richard Binion, Jr., 91 of Peachtree Corners died August 18, 2022.



Born in Baldwin County, Milledgeville, Georgia, on January 19, 1931, he was the son of Frances Conn Binion and Dr. Richard Binion. He attended Georgia Military College Prep School. He began his college study at Emory at Oxford and Emory University. He then went on to study at Georgia Tech to pursue his passion of engineering. While attending Georgia Tech, Richard met the love of his life on a blind date at the Fox Theatre. Richard and Nita Gaillard were married in 1951 and enjoyed 51 years of devotion and love for one another. During college, he was a member of the of Alpha Tau Omega. He graduated from Georgia Tech with a degree in Civil Engineering in 1954. He served in the Army, and the Army Reserves until 1963.



Living in the Atlanta area, Richard practiced civil engineering with the health department and then pursued a successful career in real estate development with projects in Milledgeville and Atlanta. He and his wife, Nita, served the Methodist Church at Oak Grove UMC, Grayson UMC and Simpsonwood UMC. He was active on the building and finance committees and loved seeing his church serve their community well.



Mr. Binion was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Juanita G. Binion and grandson, Richard Binion. He is survived by his sons, Richard Binion, Ill (Ginny}, Thomas C. Binion (Laura}, William Steven Binion (Joyce}, Robert E. Binion (Cathy}; grandchildren, Fran Banta (Derek}, Blair Binion, Brad Binion, Brooke Binion (Will Bradford}, Thomas P. Binion (Sarah}, James Binion, Robert Binion (Michelle}, Barrett Binion (Catherine}, Hannah Binion; 9 great grandchildren; sister, Deedie Sibley; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juanita G. Binion Scholarship Fund at Wesleyan School, 5405 Spalding Dr., Peachtree Corners, GA 30092 or to Simpsonwood United Methodist Church, 4500 Jones Bridge Circle, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 AM with funeral services at 11:00 AM at Simpsonwood United Methodist Church. Interment for family only will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.



