Binder, Barbara

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BINDER, Barbara

On October 17, 2022, Barbara Binder of Dunwoody, GA, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away at the age of 84. Barb was born on January 29, 1938 to Gene and Lucy Regan in Cincinnati, Ohio. She met George Binder while in high school and they married shortly after college on November 24, 1962. Barb had a passion for her family, reading, traveling and the Braves. Nothing would bring a smile to her face more than to have the opportunity to talk about her kids or grandkids. She also enjoyed neighborhood activities such as the book club and playing bridge. She always loved to fill the house with family and friends. Barb was preceded in death by her parents, Gene and Lucy. She is survived by her husband, George, kids, Tom, Tim and Heather, and grandkids Grant, Regan, Wilson and Harrison. A funeral Mass will be held on October 25, 2022, 11AM at All Saints Catholic Church in Dunwoody, GA.


404-255-8511



Funeral Home Information

Sandy Springs Chapel

136 Mt Vernon Highway

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/sandy-springs-chapel/7119?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

