Billy, Selmon

SELMON, Jr., Billy



Billy Earl Selmon, Jr., 29, of Atlanta, GA, passed away on Saturday, January 28, 2023 after an unexpected hospital visit and emergency abdominal surgery. He died with his wife and his parents by his side. Billy was born on March 12, 1993 to Angela and Bill Selmon in Mableton, GA. After Billy graduated from Pace Academy in 2011, he went on to study economics and play basketball at Bates College and graduated in 2015.



After college, Billy worked in property management in Boston, MA, then a year of banking in Brewer, Maine, and most recently as a retirement consultant at Empower. While at Bates, Billy met Hillary Throckmorton, and they began dating in 2014. Together they lived in Boston, Maine, and Atlanta, traveled the world, spoiled their beloved dog Kobe, and bought their first home together. They were married on August 28, 2021 in Dedham, Maine, and they are expecting their first baby in May 2023. Everyone knows that Billy would have been an incredible dad.



Billy was a proud member of Shad Nation basketball, loved to golf, and listen to good music. Always on the go walking Kobe, going to the gym, or playing a pick-up basketball game, Billy also developed a knack for cooking, a green thumb, and was the newest member of the HOA board. As one of the most active and healthy people we knew, Billy could also be caught with a burger and fries and a good beer while closely monitoring his fantasy football teams.



Billy's glowing smile and infectious laugh will never be forgotten. People gravitated toward Billy because of his warmth and laid-back charm. He was everyone's biggest hype man, especially for his younger brother Kenny. No matter who you talk to, Billy was unanimously an amazing husband, son, brother, teammate, co-worker, and friend. Every single person who knew him has a story about how good Billy made them feel.



Billy is survived by his wife, Hillary; their unborn child; and their dog Kobe; parents, Angela and Bill Selmon; brother, Kenny Selmon; grandparents, Melvin and Dorothy (deceased); James, Louise and Watt Sr. (deceased) Selmon; aunts and uncles, Anthony and Jamesetta James; Glenda (deceased) and Val O'Neal; Perry and Earlene Sullivan; Bernard and Julia Ann Sullivan; Dwayne James (deceased); GlendaKay and Michael Able; Watt Selmon, Jr. and Tracy Franko; Eddie and Tangerla Sellon; Johnnie and Zephra Selmon; Charles and Schlon Selmon; Mary and Narvie Briggs; David and Robin Selmon; Melvin and Wendy Selmon; Michael Selmon; and many cousins; in-laws, Tim and Emilie Throckmorton, Emily Ellis and Michael Wood, Ellis Throckmorton and Karlee Price, Skyler and Reed Manhart, Ansley Throckmorton and Vaughn Ellis and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



On Friday, February 3, 2023, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home in Atlanta, a viewing for family and close friends will take place from 5-6 PM.; others are invited to a wake from 6-7 PM. On Saturday, February 4, a Celebration of Life will be held at Word of Faith Cathedral at 212 Riverside Pkwy, Austell, GA, at 11 AM. A reception will immediately follow on the Pace Academy campus, located at 966 W. Paces Ferry Road, NW. In lieu of flowers, donations to support Billy and Hillary's bundle of joy can be made via



https://www.gofundme.com/f/selmon-family



