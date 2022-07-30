ajc logo
Biggerstaff, Kenneth

BIGGERSTAFF, Kenneth

Kenneth Charles Biggerstaff, age 65, of Sandy Springs, died July 23, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Born in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ken moved to Atlanta with his parents at age 2. He attended Georgia Tech and was a life-long fan. Ken began his career in commercial construction, moving into home building for two decades, and then a successful career in lighting and energy solutions with Johnson Controls, Inc. He was a dedicated volunteer for CURE Childhood Cancer following the death of he and Valerie's daughter Emily in 1993. Ken loved being with family and friends and will be remembered for his generous heart and quick wit. He loved cooking on his smoker, playing golf and cards with friends, listening to music, cheering on Atlanta sports teams and playing with his granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his daughter Emily, and parents Charles Young and Wilma Lewis Biggerstaff. He is survived by his wife of forty years, Valerie Mathis Biggerstaff, daughter Audrey Biggerstaff Bergeson (Walter), son Charles Mathis Biggerstaff, daughter Claire Biggerstaff, granddaughter Dorothy Layne Bergeson, sister Elise Biggerstaff Crisp (Steve), niece Jayna Kendall Crisp, and great niece Marlie Jade Ellis. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to CURE Childhood Cancer, curechildhoodcancer.org/donate. A memorial service will be held at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, Dunwoody, Georgia on Monday, August 1, 2022 at 2:00 PM.




