Biggers, William

BIGGERS, Dr. William



Dr. William "Bill" Henry Biggers, passed away on February 26, 2022 after a brief illness. He was born on May 19, 1934, and grew up in Savannah, GA.



He graduated from Duke University and Bowman Gray Medical School in North Carolina. In 1965, Bill completed his four-year residency at Emory University Hospital and Grady Memorial Hospital. He then completed post-graduate training in Psychiatry at Emory University Hospital in 1965.



Following his residency, Bill entered the U.S. Army as Captain in the Medical Corps. He was stationed in Washington, DC and Bangkok, Thailand. Upon returning to the US in 1968, Bill became Deputy Director of the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta. In 1969, he joined the Emory University Clinic where he practiced and was on the faculty of the School of Medicine until 1981. He then entered private practice and was the Director of the Adolescent Psychiatry unit at West Paces Ferry Hospital.



He is the past President of the Georgia Psychiatric Association and was named Psychiatrist of the Year in 1986. He served on committees of the American Psychiatric Association and was in the Board of Directors for MAG Mutual Insurance Company. He was a member if the Governor's Advisory Council on Mental Health.



Dr. Biggers' career as a psychiatrist spanned over 60 years, and he was beloved by his patients. He was well-known for his wry sense of humor and quick wit, and he loved nothing more than a good story and spending time with his daughters and grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife of 60 years, Carolyn Biggers; and his parents Henry and Lydia Biggers. He is survived by his daughters, Larissa and Jennifer; and granddaughters, Quintin, Lydia, and Lucy.



A funeral mass will be held at the Cathedral of Christ the King, 2699 Peachtree Road, NE, Atlanta, GA at 10 AM on Friday, March 4, 2022. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be sent to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

