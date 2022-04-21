BIGGERS, Michael Leon



Rev. Michael Leon Biggers entered into rest on April 12, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:45 PM on day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com



