BIGGERS, Michael Leon
Rev. Michael Leon Biggers entered into rest on April 12, 2022. Celebration of life will be held Friday, April 22, 2022, 1 PM in our Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the chapel at 12:45 PM on day of service. Interment Lincoln Cemetery. Services will be live streamed. Viewing today 1-6 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000. mbfh.com
Funeral Home Information
Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta
1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW
Atlanta, GA
30331
https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
