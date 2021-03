BIGBY, Angela



Ms. Angela Bigby of Atlanta passed away February 26, 2021. Graveside service will be Saturday March 6, 2021 at 1 PM at Lincoln cemetery 2275 Joseph E. Boone Blvd. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the cemetery at 12:45 PM. Hines Home of Funerals, Inc. 404-792-2400.